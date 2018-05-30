Here's your chance to appear live on Wake Up Cleveland

The Golden State Warriors are picked as the favorites against the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2018 NBA Finals.

This is the fourth straight year the two teams have met for the Finals.

We want to know what you think about the two teams before the Finals begin.

Do you think the Cavs' remarkable run is going to continue or come to an end?

Join us tomorrow from 5- 7 a.m. at Rise & Dine Cafe in Chesterland.

Wake Up Cleveland will have a crew live at the diner Thursday morning where you can share your thoughts on the NBA Finals live on Wake Up Cleveland.

Rise & Dine Cafe

12769 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, OH 44026

