Do you know why roads buckle in the heat like it did Tuesday in Parma?

It's happening a little earlier than most years, but our 90-plus degree days has already started buckling roads in Northeast Ohio.

On Tuesday Parma police had to close a portion of Sprague Road because of a good sized buckle in the concrete pavement.

Sprague Rd. Westbound from Hoertz to State Rd. will be shut down until further notice pic.twitter.com/GlnqavJxl3 — Parma Police (@ParmaPolice) May 30, 2018

Wednesday morning crews were already working on repairs.

The science behind it

Here is your physics lesson for the day directly from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

"Heat causes pavement to expand and cold causes pavement to contract. If it has no place to expand, it can buckle," according to an ODOT spokesman.

If you notice the picture from the Parma Police shows the road buckling right at the joint.

Sometime the buckle can happen where the concrete meats the curb as well. This is mainly a problem with concrete, not asphalt.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has even caught on camera cars getting air driving over a heave in the road before it could be blocked off.

