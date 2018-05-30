Wadsworth teen indicted for murder of 98-year-old woman

A 17-year-old Wadsworth teen accused of murdering his 98-year-old neighbor has been indicted by the Medina County Grand Jury.

Gavon Ramsay will now be tried as an adult.

Ramsay, an 11th grader at Wadsworth High School, was indicted on nine counts; including, aggravated murder, kidnapping, murder, aggravated burglary and gross abuse of a corpse.

Wadsworth police said Ramsay killed Margaret Douglas inside her Portage Street home.

Douglas was reported missing on April 9 and police found her body later that same day hidden in a closet underneath some clothes.

Ramsay is being held on a $1 million bond in a juvenile detention facility.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.