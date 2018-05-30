Weezer releases cover song after Cleveland singer keeps tweeting at them

The School of Rock Cleveland West said a local singer got the band Weezer to release a cover song. (Source: The School of Rock Cleveland West)

The school said Mary who is also a bass player and guitarist at the school was centered around an internet troll fest with the band.

According to the post the the back and forth on social media between Weezer and Mary started a few months back.

She kept asking Weezer to cover Africa by Toto, according to the post. On Tuesday the band finally released a cover of the song.

Here is the Toto version:

Here is the Weezer version:

