Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 'Family Matters' parody is must watch before the NBA Finals

CBS Sports posted a Facebook video of a "Family Matters" show introduction with a Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors spin on it. (Source CBS Sports)

CBS Sports posted a Facebook video of a "Family Matters" show introduction with a Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors spin on it.

The parody already has more than 2.9 million views on the page.

The video starts with the font used on the television show and displays "Cavs vs. Warriors Season Four," this is the fourth year in row Golden State will play against Cleveland in the championship.

Of course LeBron James is the first person showed in the video, he has been the best player in the league for at least the past eight seasons.

Steph Curry is up next practicing his three-point shots, he will go down as one of the best shooters in NBA history.

The video continues with appearances from:

Kevin Love

Draymond Green

J.R. Smith

Klay Thompson

Tyronn Lue

Steve Kerr

Kevin Durant (eating a cupcake)

Nick Young

Kendrick Perkins

At the end of the video you see the line "produced by Adam Silver," Silver is the NBA Commissioner.

Ever since the New York Knicks won the NBA Lottery in the 80s many have joked the league is rigged.

Game 1 of the NBA Finials begins at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

You can watch the full video below:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.