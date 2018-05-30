Cavs Watch Parties: 'Whatever it Takes' Finals fan guide

The rivalry has been renewed.

The Cleveland Cavaliers return to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors for the 4th consecutive time.

Watch Parties

While the Cavs are on the road for Games 1 and 2, Quicken Loans Arena will be the place to watch the games. Arena doors will open one hour before tipoff for fans to watch the game on the video scoreboard.

Tickets are $10 each and all proceeds will be donated to benefit local community charitable efforts of Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

The setting will be as close to a game-like experiment as you can get without actually having the team playing at home. There are also more than 50 official watch parties located throughout Cleveland.

Doors to The Q will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff for Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties.

FanFest

Fans with or without a ticket to home playoff games at The Q can experience Cavs playoff excitement long before doors open at Quicken Loans Arena by visiting the free outdoor Cavs Fan Fest presented by Huntington, taking place on Gateway Plaza.

Cavs Fan Fest start time varies each home game.

