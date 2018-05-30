Two Cleveland firefighters hurt battling recycling plant on fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Two Cleveland firefighters hurt battling recycling plant on fire

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Two Cleveland firefighters were injured battling a building fire on Cleveland's West Side. 

Crews were called to 16065 Industrial Parkway around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the Royal Oak Recycling Company.

Firefighters say large bales of compressed cardboard stacked four high were burning and collapsing.

Both firefighters were transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

