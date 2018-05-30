Lorain SWAT unit arrests serial armed robber

There have been a series of recent robberies in Elyria, Lorain, and surrounding townships with a similar suspect within the past week.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit arrested Phillip A. Boschetti Jr. for aggravated robbery on May 30.

According to detectives, the 24-year-old has been on a serial armed robbery streak in the area.

According to the report, Boschetti admitted to officers his involvement in the following armed robberies within the above areas:

10:51 p.m. on May 21 at S&B Gas at 5411 Pearl Avenue

11:51 p.m. on May 27 at Convenient Food Mart Express at 42163 North Ridge Road

4:46 a.m. on May 28 at Speedway at 710 Griswold Road

9:34 p.m. on May 28 at BP Gas Station at 402 East Bridge Street

12:32 a.m. on May 29 at Circle K at 705 Oberlin/Elyria Road

5:56 a.m. on May 30 at Denny's at 610 Tillotson Street

Police say Boshetti was recently released from prison after serving time for robbing Circle K on Broad Street and Puffer's Floral Shop on 821 East River Street.

According to the report, 29-year-old Alan T. Wharton and 27-year-old Amber Blackburn were also charged in connection to the robberies.

