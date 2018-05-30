Andre Iguodala will miss Game 1 of the NBA Finals

One of the best players on the Golden State Warriors will miss Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Source AP Images)

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game.

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game.

Iguodala ruled OUT for Gm 1 — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) May 30, 2018

This will hurt the Warriors as Iguodala is Golden State's best defensive match up against LeBron James.

Iggy was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015.

Game 1 is in Golden State and is schedule to start at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The first two games of the series will be played on the Warriors home court.

