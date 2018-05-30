Patio watch parties and special events around Cleveland for the Cavaliers and NBA Finals

With this being the fourth consecutive year the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the NBA Finals you may already have a favorite place to watch the games, but just in case you need something different here's a list of places to watch.

This list considers you don't want to the Q for the official watch party.

With it finally being patio weather you'll notice a few of these will feature outdoor watch parties.

Hoopples, Cleveland

Watching hoops at Major Hoopples seems like a no brainer.

The bar has a great patio where they use an HD projector to show the game on a white bridge support.

TownHall, Ohio City

TownHall has become one of the hottest spots in Ohio City to catch the game because of the 120 inch screen they hoist up at the back of its patio.

The restaurant and bar confirms the screen will be back for all Finals games where the Cavs are on the road. (For home games see Harry Buffalo)

Harry Buffalo, Downtown

The Harry Buffalo chain has the same owner as TownHall so they are splitting time with the 120 inch screen. For home games the screen will be at the Harry Buffalo, across the street from the Q, and for away games it will be on the TownHall patio.

Winking Lizard, multiple locations

The Winking Lizard is listed as an official watch party location and has several patios with multiple HD screens.

Locations known for patio watching are Independence, Avon, Mayfield, Bedford Heights, Macedonia, Copley, Brunswick and Canton.

The Lizard will also be selling a limited edition T-shirt on sale for $12.

Barley House, Cleveland

For Sunday's game the Barley House on West 6th Street will have the official Cav's merchandise trailer at their location through the game.

If you know of a watch party and want to be included in this list email dderoos@woio.com

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.