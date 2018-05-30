Graduating seniors can receive one of eight car leases during Bill Doraty KIA's Grad Giveaway Saturday, June 2.

The dealership at 2925 Medina Rd, Medina, is inviting the entire community for entertainment, food trucks, games, prizes and more.

The event will serve as a thank you to the entire community. “We're providing a carnival themed, family-friendly atmosphere for all ages. Eight seniors will walk away with new car leases, but everyone who attends can enter to win prizes and have a fun evening,” said Shea Sohovich, President/Owner of Bill Doraty KIA.

Bill Doraty KIA is located at the corner of I-71 and Route 18 in Medina. Community outreach has always been a major focus of the dealership. In addition to the Grad Giveaway, they provide teen driving clinics, events with local safety forces and other programs to give back.