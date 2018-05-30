At what age should kids start participating in active shooter drills?

A CBS Evening News report showed an active shooter drill at a school in Arizona with kindergarten students.

"This only a drill. Shots and screams. He is holding a fake gun."

In Northeast Ohio parents know it’s important that children know what to do, but they draw the line at kindergartners getting a too realistic drill.

"I think you have to be really careful as to what you describe to these kids," Jim Southerland said.



I showed the report of the drill to Southerland, who was out with his teenage son.

"I think just describing the active shooter scenario to kids that young is not necessary. It's so remote and so rare. But it is happening. Yeah, it is happening."



We're 21 weeks into 2018 and there have already been 23 school shootings. That averages to about one a week.

"It's the sign of the times. It's awful to say."

Sally Benjamin has 8 grandkids, her daughter is a teacher and her husband is a substitute teacher and retired Cleveland policeman.

"When I grew up we had drills where we had to go under our desks. It's sad, but it's not going to go away. I think they need to address mental illness and bullying," Benjamin said.



Katie Blasius owns her own hair salon in Fairview Park.

She advocates treating everyone with respect and understanding. She said you never know what someone is going through on any given day. But, she is hesitate to take kindergartners through a dramatic active shooter drill.

"To be honest I think it's very sad the world is the way it is. But, also people have to be aware of what is going on. You can't just live in a box under a rock. But I think for little kids, it's too soon. Teachers definitely have to be aware of their surrounding, but not little kids."

