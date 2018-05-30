Animal Cruelty investigators trying to find Ohio puppy abusers

The Toledo Area Humane Society said on May 25 the office received a puppy in need of medical attention. (Source Toledo Humane Society)

The Toledo Area Humane Society said on May 25 the office received a puppy in need of medical attention.

A witness told the humane society the puppy was being kicked around by a group of kids in an alley in Toledo.

The humane society said the puppy sustained a broken back, broken ribs and internal injuries.

The puppy passed away.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the successful prosecution of the people who did this to the puppy.

Anyone with information about the incident asked to call the the humane society at 419-482-7103.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.