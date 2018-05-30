A look at historic fires that tore through Cleveland (photos)

Cleveland firefighters have been protecting the city since 1863.

Since April of 1863 the Cleveland Fire Department has been protecting life and property inside the city. The Museum features historic photos, memorabilia and educational events.

A lecture series on historic fires continues at the Western Reserve and Education Center June 30 with author Edward Kern giving a presentation titled, "The Collinwood School Fire of 1908."

Fire laws across the country were changed following the March 8, 1908 fire that claimed the lives of 172 children and two teachers.

The Kern lecture will take place at 3 p.m.

If historic fires interest you other lectures continue throughout the series on July 28, and Aug. 25. The July 28 lecture will address the Cleveland Clinic fire of 1929 that cost 125 people their lives.

The Aug. 25 lecture looks at the massive East Ohio Gas explosion destroyed the plant, adjacent buildings as well as an entire residential neighborhood.

