13-year-old Cleveland rapper predicted NBA Finals matchup a month ago

E'Javien Franklin is just 13-years-old but he is already making quite a splash in the music industry.

The Cleveland native is wrapping up his seventh grade school year and is looking forward to watching the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

"We're gonna get it done," said Franklin, smiling from ear to ear.

He exudes confidence, and he should, as the rapper predicted the NBA Finals match-up over a month ago.

He did it in style, with his hometown anthem, Believeland.

Lyrics from the chorus: "Golden State 'bout to win the ship? (Yeah we doubt that!) Believeland, yeah we all in."

The 13-year-old rapper said he draws inspiration from lyricists like J. Cole, Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls.

"The greats," he added, which is pretty surprising considering his age.

But those that are close with E'Javien would consider him wise beyond his years.

His teachers praised his efforts in the classroom, as well as his creativity on the microphone.

School advisor Chad Szalay had nothing but good things to say about his pupil.

"He has a ton of talent," said Szalay. "I'm glad he's getting the recognition he deserves."

E'Javien spreads positive messages of perseverance in his music, and looks to inspire those around him with his words.

"I want to get fans, awards, make it to BET, the Grammy's, I just want to make my mom proud."

The future looks bright for young E'Javien; only time will tell if his prediction will come true.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.