Launching medical marijuana in Ohio could take months: Legalization expert

We are about 100 days away, from the date, when patients can legally get medical marijuana in the state of Ohio.

We are about 100 days away, from the date, when patients can legally get medical marijuana in the state of Ohio.

The law allows patients 21 or older with severe medical conditions to purchase and possess up to a 90-day supply of the drug.

According to Ohio's Medical Marijuana Control Program, the lab facilities that come with the passing of the law must be fully operational by its September deadline. While lab licenses are expected in the next few weeks, officials say the September deadline may be pushed back.

"I fully expected this. After traveling around the country after seeing this industry for a few years, I fully expected, medical legislation and even recreational legislation play out. There's always hiccups, right?" said Jack Glover, whose brother uses medical marijuana in California.

As for locations of the dispensaries, The Ohio Pharmacy Board canceled an upcoming meeting to announce the 57 locations throughout the state because it had not verified applicants minimum requirements.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.