Project ChildSafe launches gun safety program in Cleveland

On Wednesday, Project ChildSafe Cleveland officially kicked off.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation partners with local, state, and national organizations to distribute 10,000 cable-style gun locks and safety kits.

The cable locks will allow gun owners to safely secure their weapons, preventing them from falling into the hands of children.

"No matter what someone's position is on firearms, I think everyone can agree that if people exercise their rights to legally own firearms, they need to be responsible and properly secure and store those firearms," said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

According to Herdman, thefts of firearms from gun stores, homes, and vehicles are on the rise in Ohio.

Dr. C. Jay Matthews of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church is working with the initiative to offer the free gun locks and safety kits at the church.

"Be responsible so that your children can understand in a safe gun culture, how to grow up in a responsible gun culture, so your kids grow up knowing that guns are there, yes, but they don't have to be involved in tragic endings," he said.

The National Foundation for Suicide Prevention is also taking an active part in the project. According to Ohio Chapter President Jane Lewins, suicide was the leading cause of death for Ohio children between the ages of 10 and 14. She hopes the gun locks will make it harder for kids to get their hands on firearms.

"One of the best ways to prevent suicides is to place a space between a thought and an action," said Lewins. "If someone has a thought of suicide, if we put a space and time between the action, we can save a life."

