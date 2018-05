Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella sits down with Bill Simmons from "The Ringer" to discuss the 2018 NBA Finals

Plus, LeBron met with the press Wednesday as he and the Cavs prepare for their fourth Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. Tune in for his take on the road ahead.

Join Tony Z and the gang tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.