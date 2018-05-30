Cavs watch parties aiming to generate $500,000 for Cleveland charities

Everyone is rooting for a Cavaliers win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Many fans will gather at Quicken Loans Arena to watch the game on huge video screens.

But there is a greater good than just being a fan.

Attendance will make a big difference for Cleveland charities as all the admission proceeds will go to two local nonprofits: Say Yes to Education, and Habitat for Humanity.

It is a unique partnership that Cleveland 19 explored Wednesday.

Habitat for Humanity CEO John Habat told us this year's anticipated funding from the watch parties should be around $500,000.

That money will play a big part in the charity's 100 Homes in Cleveland campaign.

"Putting people to work, and we're giving families stability once families no longer have to worry about housing they can start focusing on self improvement...Neighbors love when we take an abandoned house and turn it into a meaningful member of the community again," said Habat.

Add a Cavs championship to the mix and everyone wins.

