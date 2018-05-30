Cleveland's newest Cavs fans deliver 'Whatever It Takes' message to Warriors (video)

They can't walk, they can't talk but the tiniest Cleveland fans are already doing "Whatever It Takes" to cheer on the Cavaliers to a championship.

Cleveland Clinic handed out the signature Cavs onesies to its newest Northeast Ohioans this week.

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m. Thursday on ABC.

Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella is at Oracle Arena in Oakland, and will be delivering the latest on-court updates, analysis and predictions throughout the Finals.

Go Cavs!

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.