Cleveland's newest Cavs fans deliver 'Whatever It Takes' message to Warriors (video)

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

They can't walk, they can't talk but the tiniest Cleveland fans are already doing "Whatever It Takes" to cheer on the Cavaliers to a championship.

Cleveland Clinic handed out the signature Cavs onesies to its newest Northeast Ohioans this week.

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m. Thursday on ABC.

Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella is at Oracle Arena in Oakland, and will be delivering the latest on-court updates, analysis and predictions throughout the Finals.

Go Cavs!

