Cleveland debuts capital improvement plan; $55 million to new police headquarters

The Cleveland Police headquarters will be moving out of the justice center. (Source: WOIO)

The City of Cleveland unveiled its 2018 Capital Improvement Plan. (Source: WOIO)

The city of Cleveland has some big plans to improve the quality of life here over the next few years.

The 2018 Three-Year Capital Improvement Plan focuses on everything from fixing roads and bridges to improving public safety.

Here are some of the highlights we found in the 122 page plan.

For 2018, the city is proposing $46 million in new bond debt to fund some of these projects, including $24 million for major road and bridge updates.

The Cleveland Police Department is moving its headquarters out of the justice center to a new location. The city hasn't been announced where that will be yet. That will cost the city $55 million.

City lights will be getting an upgrade. 61,000 streetlights will be replaced with LED lighting at a cost of $34 million.

10 recreation centers across the city will see improvements.

For example, Cuddell Rec Center on the west side will see $6 million under the plan.

In 2018, the city plans to spend $12 million on residential road resurfacing and $28.4 million over three years.

$8 million will go to new police cars and snow plows and $45 million over three years will go to water main renewal.

$11.2 million from 2018 to 2020 is earmarked to connect neighborhoods with bike trails and work on streetscaping.

These projects could shape the city for decades to come.

The city will not be raising taxes to implement this plan.

City council still has to approve the projects.

For more information on Cleveland's capital improvements, refer to the pdf below:

Refer here for the full capital improvements presentation:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.