Cleveland lawyer warns folks to think twice as woman faces $1 million Yelp lawsuit

Have you ever had a bad experience at a doctor’s office, in a restaurant or with a local business? How did you react?

Many decide to write a scathing review, and while that may release some angry energy, you could find yourself facing a lawsuit.

A Manhattan woman is being sued after writing a blistering review following a doctor’s visit.

The doctor sued her for defamation and is asking for $1 million in damages.

Alyssa DiGeronimo is a Cleveland attorney at Minc Law where they specialize in defamation, and her advice is to take a moment before you write and post any review.

“You really want to sit down, take a deep breath, think about what you want to say. Do you really need to go on the internet and blast whoever you’re about to blast?” she asked.

Keep in mind, DiGeronimo explained: you are the one responsible for everything in that review.

Review sites, she says, cannot be held liable.

“If you had a bad experience that’s one thing, but if you embellish, if you include things that are false, are defamatory, those are all reasons you can be sued.”

On the other hand, if you're a business owner, someone that provides a service, you have the right to protect your business by filing a lawsuit if you feel someone has posted a review that is not true.

“We do tell people that if they are facing these types of comments that they know are false, that are untrue about the services they gave, there are options, there are recourses and we can help file a lawsuit,” she says.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.