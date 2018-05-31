Northeast Ohio weather: Calm and dry tonight

From First Alert Meteorologist Jason Nicholas:

Tonight:

There will be an increase in cloud cover tonight, with temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds will be calm coming out of the southeast.

Tomorrow:

Skies will stay partly cloudy to start the day off. Winds will come from the east at 0 to 8 mph. In the afternoon winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon.Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow Night:

Cloud coverage will increase and become mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms will begin at midnight and stay around for the remainder of the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday:

There is an increased chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms. Showers should move out of the area by the afternoon. It will be cooler, with temperatures in the lower 70's. As the front sticks around, there will be cloudy skies.