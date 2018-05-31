Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly for this time of year - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly for this time of year

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

We are waking up to some low clouds this morning.  Temperatures remain below normal through the day especially along the lakeshore where readings will only make it into the mid 60s for an afternoon high.  You be milder further inland.  A general decrease in clouds is in the forecast.  All is clear tonight and another cool one coming up.  Warmer air builds in tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky.

