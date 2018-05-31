Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler air is moving in

From First Alert Meteorologist Jason Nicholas:

Tonight:

It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping down into the lower 50's for most of the night. Winds will come from the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow:

Cooler air will move in keeping temperatures in the lower 60's. In the morning there will be mostly cloudy skies that will become mostly sunny by midday. Winds will come from the north at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow night:

A high pressure system will be situated over the area, with calm winds before midnight. Winds will come from the south at 0 to 5 mph after midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 50's.

Thursday:

Temperatures will be around 80, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will come out of the south at 4 to 8 mph. Sky coverage will transition with increased cloud cover in the evening.