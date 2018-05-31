Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler feel today

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A mostly cloudy sky is expected most of the day across the area. We do expect more sun after 2:00 p.m. We are in a cooler pattern for the next couple of days. Clouds increase again tonight as we track another cold front that will cross in the morning tomorrow. A few showers can be expected with the front later tonight. A few showers will be around tomorrow with the best risk south of Cleveland. Temperatures tomorrow will not get out of the 60s in many spots for a high.