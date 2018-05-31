Northeast Ohio weather: Damaging winds, severe storms sweeping through Northeast Ohio

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Tonight:

There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms, with some severe storms. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Mostly cloudy conditions will keep temperatures in the 70's overnight. The muggy trend will continue tonight, with dew points in the lower 70's. Winds will come from the south at 4-8 mph.

Tomorrow:

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. It will be considerably muggy outside, with dew points in the upper 60's. Winds will come from the southwest in the morning at 5-15 mph. Winds will shift in the afternoon, coming from the northwest. A cold front will move through early in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching into the upper 70's.

Tomorrow Night:

Thunderstorms will move out, and bring cloudy skies to the area. Clouds will keep temperatures in the lower 60's. There will finally be a break from the muggy conditions, as dew points drop into the 50's.

Saturday:

Cloudy conditions will continue keeping temperatures in the lower 70's.

Saturday Night:

Cloudy conditions will continue throughout the night, with temperatures in the lower 60's.