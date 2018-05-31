Northeast Ohio weather: Few showers and storms around today - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Few showers and storms around today

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking another cold front swinging through today.  The steadiest rain happened early this morning with this system.  The rest of the day will feature a few showers and storms around with a better risk south of Cleveland.  A northwest wind develops and that turns north this evening.  Cooler air builds in behind the front.  The forecast is dry tonight and tomorrow.  Temperatures start to warm again Thursday.

