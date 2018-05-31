Northeast Ohio weather: Few showers and storms around today

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
We are tracking another cold front swinging through today. The steadiest rain happened early this morning with this system. The rest of the day will feature a few showers and storms around with a better risk south of Cleveland. A northwest wind develops and that turns north this evening. Cooler air builds in behind the front. The forecast is dry tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures start to warm again Thursday.
