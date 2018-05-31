Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid with afternoon storms

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

The remnants of Alberto are drifting north and far, far away from NE Ohio. Weak ridging will nose in today. Low pressure will move northeast through the central Great Lakes soon, pushing a cold front through our area on Friday. A ridge of high pressure will build southeast into NE Ohio on Saturday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Our big weather story for today is the heat and humidity. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s today.

9:00 AM: 80°, Noon: 87°, 5:00 PM: 89°

Our second weather story for the day is going to be the chance of thunderstorms. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon and into the early evening hours. The second half of the day will not be a washout, but I would keep an umbrella close by.

The main threats with thunderstorms that develop today will be strong, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. One or two severe thunderstorms are not out of the question.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will die down tonight with the loss of daytime heating. However, we will have to keep in a small chance of a passing shower or storm overnight.

It will be another very warm and stuffy evening. Temperatures will only bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Friday morning.

Rinse & Repeat Friday:

Friday's weather will be very similar to today's weather. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 80s. However, humidity levels will remain high.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible from 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM. Some storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Weekend Outlook:

In the wake of Friday's cold front, temperatures and humidity levels will drop this weekend.

Saturday's high: 74°

Sunday's high: 76°

The only thing we'll need to watch for is a slight chance of a few thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

Do you love the promise of cooler, more refreshing weather? Here is some more good news for you. Highs are expected to remain in the 68° - 72° range from Monday through Wednesday of next week.