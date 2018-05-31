Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat increases this weekend

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

There have been some pretty significant changes to the forecast this weekend based on the latest data. We have a front that is stalled out across Central Ohio. These front are where the waves of storms happen. I'm not seeing much action today as far as storms go. I do think a few could pop up south of Cleveland this afternoon. It will be a general mostly cloudy sky today. This evening is looking mainly dry as well. A few overnight storms could develop again south of Cleveland. I kept the majority of the area dry tomorrow but then it looks like the threat of storms really go up later Saturday night and through the day Sunday. This has been the biggest change to the weekend forecast.