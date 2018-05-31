Northeast Ohio weather: storms continue into Sunday night

* Storm threat goes up later into Sunday

* Most of Sunday dry.

* Monday sunny and humid

Chance of showers and storms overnight with some of these storms producing a lot of rain. We could continue to see rain and storms into the early morning and mid-afternoon along the lakeshore. Everyone south could see the showers/storms in the afternoon. We'll take a break from the storms Sunday night until Monday morning Monday. Mansfield and Akron could wake to some early morning storms Monday. Most of Monday will be dry and sunny. By mid-week we'll be back to blue sky and sunshine which should carry us through next weekend.