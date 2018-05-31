Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer today

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

A warmer air mass is building in today. There are quite a bit of clouds as the warmer air tracks in. We will still enough sun, however, to allow the temperatures to rise close to 80 degrees.

A lake breeze will kick in late today and this evening. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight. It will not be as cool. Waves of storms continue in the Northern Rockies and the Central Plains. There will be a warm front developing south of us.

The latest data is keeping us dry through tomorrow. The storm threat will increase for us late Friday night and Saturday along this warm front.