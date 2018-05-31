Cleveland Cavaliers release hype video for the NBA Finals

LeBron James hopes to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to another NBA Championship. (Source: AP Images Ezra Shaw)

It's game day for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they compete for the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Cavs will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m.

This postseason battle has become a storied rivalry, as the two teams match up for the fourth straight season.

The Cavs are currently 1-2 in the series but look to even the score under the leadership of the LeBron James.

The 15-year-veteran is playing his best basketball to-date, averaging a near triple double and at least 34 points per game.

Center Kevin Love is still questionable for Game 1, so the team will have to rely on their depth for some production.

The road to an NBA Championship starts here. -- Will the Cavaliers hoist the trophy at the end?

Only time will tell.

