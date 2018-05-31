Ohio puppy found with permanent marker written on fur finds new family

The puppy found at an Ohio park with words like "free" and "good home only" written on her fur in permanent marker has already been adopted.

Marvella was found inside a cage covered in marker last week in Chillicothe, approximately 45 miles south of Columbus.

The Ross County Humane Society took in the young dog, washed off the permanent marker, and provided her with all necessary vaccinations before she was put up for adoption.

Linette Wrightsel and her family are the ones who adopted Marvella, giving her a stable home.

