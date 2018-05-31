UPS to bring 600 jobs to the state of Ohio

UPS bringing 600 jobs to the state of Ohio. (Source: UPS.com)

UPS is looking to hire 600 new employees as the company expands operations at its two local package hubs.

According to UPS representatives the team is looking to fill a variety of positions including full-time, part-time and seasonal tractor-trailer drivers at facilities in Columbus and Obetz.

The starting wage for a package-handler is $10.35 per hour and drivers start at $18.75 an hour.

We are hiring for over 600 positions immediately in Columbus, Ohio. Good pay with healthcare and other benefits, plus future growth. Job fair this Sunday June 3rd. #Columbus #career #opportunity #healthcare https://t.co/CRY2oAaqND — UPS (@UPS) May 30, 2018

UPS will follow-up by hiring more than 1,000 seasonal workers in the fall to help with the craze of holiday shipping.

The company will also host a job fair for applicants on Sunday, June 3 at its Columbus location to help fill the positions.

UPS Hiring Event. Sunday, October 29th. 12-4PM. Apply in person at 5101 Trabue Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228 pic.twitter.com/8q18khSiXR — ColumbusDispatchJobs (@ColDispatchJobs) October 23, 2017

