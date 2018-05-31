UPS to bring 600 jobs to the state of Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPS to bring 600 jobs to the state of Ohio

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
UPS bringing 600 jobs to the state of Ohio. (Source: UPS.com) UPS bringing 600 jobs to the state of Ohio. (Source: UPS.com)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

UPS is looking to hire 600 new employees as the company expands operations at its two local package hubs.

According to UPS representatives the team is looking to fill a variety of positions including full-time, part-time and seasonal tractor-trailer drivers at facilities in Columbus and Obetz. 

The starting wage for a package-handler is $10.35 per hour and drivers start at $18.75 an hour.

UPS will follow-up by hiring more than 1,000 seasonal workers in the fall to help with the craze of holiday shipping.

The company will also host a job fair for applicants on Sunday, June 3 at its Columbus location to help fill the positions.

Click here to apply

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly