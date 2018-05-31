If the Cavs win a game at Golden State, we all win a free taco

Taco and NBA fans rejoice. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are able to steal a road game from the home team, Taco Bell will give everyone a free taco!

The same goes for Golden State on the road; free Doritos Locos Tacos will be given out if the Warriors can beat the Cavs in Cleveland. But we don't want that to happen.

The "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" promotion gives NBA and taco enthusiasts another reason to love the NBA Finals.

"The NBA Finals and Taco Bell are the perfect matchup, and we can't wait to once again raise the stakes of an already fierce competition by putting free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on the line," said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corp.

If a road team wins in the first three games, tacos will be given out for free on June 13. If it occurs during Games 4-7, tacos will be given out on June 20.

The promotion first appeared in the NBA Finals during the 2016 Cavaliers championship run when the Warriors won Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena.

The first opportunity to "steal a game" is Game 1 on Thursday night if the Cavaliers can win in Oakland.

