Warning issued after children shot with BB gun, slingshot ammo on Mayfield Heights playground

Several children were hit by BB gun pellets and slingshot ammunition while playing on a Mayfield Heights playground.

According to police, officers responded to the playground at the rear of Lander Elementary School Tuesday just before 11 p.m. after reports of a group of children hit by pellets.

The children told police they were sitting near the playground swings when they heard "shots" going off and "rock-like" objects hitting nearby. The juveniles told police that a similar incident took place the night before too.

Police say one child was hit in the chest and another was shot in the leg. Injuries to both children are believed to be minor.

Investigators found nine slingshot ammo balls at the scene. A school window was also struck by the pellets and splintered.

Mayfield Heights police are urging anyone with suspect information to come forward. Police also ask that children are not out so late at the playground.

