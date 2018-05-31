Cleveland police auctioning confiscated and abandoned items like jewelry, electronics

The Cleveland Police Department is holding a property auction Saturday, June 2.

Items include jewelry, electronics, sports memorabilia, power tools, lawn equipment, tire sets, bicycles and more.

The auction is being held at 2200 West 3rd Street in Cleveland and begins at 9 a.m. A jewelry preview will be held at 8 a.m.

It's a cash only auction with no guarantees or warranties.

The items being sold were abandoned or were seized or forfeited by court order as part of investigations.

The department said the money raised through the auction will go into the city of Cleveland's general fund. Cuyahoga County and its juvenile courts also benefit.

