Deadline to claim part of $586 million Western Union scam settlement is Thursday

Thursday, May 31 is the last day to claim compensation from a $586 million Western Union multi-state settlement fund.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine reminded residents on Thursday that consumers may be eligible for payback if they sent a fraud-induced wire transfer through Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017.

“This is an opportunity for Ohio scam victims to recover money, and we want to encourage victims to take advantage of it,” Attorney General DeWine said.

More than 500,000 consumers across the country received claim forms, according to the attorney general's office.

Completed claim forms must be submitted online or mailed in by the May 31 deadline.

