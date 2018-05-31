Surface temperature will be in low 60s for Hue Jackson's Lake Erie jump

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will jump in Lake Erie on Friday. (Source WOIO)

Jackson is jumping in the lake to make good on a bet after the team went 0-16.

Cleveland 19 meteorologist Jason Nicholas said the surface temperature of Lake Erie will be in the low 60s for Jackson's Lake Erie jump.

The Browns coach is raising money from the jump.

He will donate $100 toward to his foundation that combats human trafficking across Northeast Ohio for every Browns employee that jumps in with him.

The Browns said more than 100 team employees are expected to jump in.

