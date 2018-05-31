Nike's newest commercial features a young LeBron James getting h - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Nike's newest commercial features a young LeBron James getting his first tattoo

Nike released its first commercial leading into the NBA Finals, and it's turning a lot of heads. 

The NBA Finals spot features a teenage LeBron James getting his first tattoo in Las Vegas in 2002. 

The commercial uses computer-generated-imagery to recreate the Cavaliers' forward. 

LeBron James was dubbed the nickname "The Chosen One" at the tender age of 17 on the cover of Sports Illustrated

Grant Wahl's cover story put LeBron on the map and inspired the tattoo below.

Some would say he's lived up to the name thus far.  

James and company look to keep the good vibes going as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m. 

