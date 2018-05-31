Nike's newest commercial features a young LeBron James getting his first tattoo

Nike released its first commercial leading into the NBA Finals, and it's turning a lot of heads.

The NBA Finals spot features a teenage LeBron James getting his first tattoo in Las Vegas in 2002.

The commercial uses computer-generated-imagery to recreate the Cavaliers' forward.

FIRST LOOK: @Nike's NBA Finals spot is one of the best in the company's history. pic.twitter.com/EkJrzU9LyP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 30, 2018

LeBron James was dubbed the nickname "The Chosen One" at the tender age of 17 on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Grant Wahl's cover story put LeBron on the map and inspired the tattoo below.

They say @KingJames doesn’t get his back tattoo saying “Chosen•1” touched up because he wants it look old, rusty, tough. Like a warriors a shield it shows all the battle scars of war. He see it’s as a blessing and curse to be seen as the next Mj. pic.twitter.com/cmhvF2bxjJ — Stix-O (@iAm_LionWoodz) May 23, 2018

Some would say he's lived up to the name thus far.

James and company look to keep the good vibes going as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m.

