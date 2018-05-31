Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 1: How to watch, listen and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. May 31.

This is the fourth year in a row the two teams have met in the Finals.

Quick recap:

2015: Golden State won

2016: Cleveland won

2017 Golden State won

The Warriors are 13-point favorites to win the game.

The game will be televised on ABC and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be on WTAM 1100 AM radio.

