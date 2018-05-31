Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is available to play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

He has completed the NBA's concussion return to play program.

This is the fourth year in a row the two teams have met in the NBA Finals.

Love did not play in the finals in 2015.

Golden State will be without one of their best players, Andre Iguodala will not play on Thursday.

Iggy is Golden State's best defensive matchup against LeBron James.

The Warriors are 13-point favorites for the game tonight.

