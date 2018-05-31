Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals will continue for 30+ years (video)

Bleacher Report released a hilarious video showing the future of the NBA Finals. (Source Bleacher Report Facebook Page)

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth year in a row in the NBA Finals.

Might as well preview Cavs vs. Warriors in the Finals for the next 30 years... pic.twitter.com/G3zrUHyawV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2018

This has fans asking when will a different team represent the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

According to the video, the finals matchup will never end.

2020: LeBron James will play against the Warriors by himself.

2024: The Cavs will get clones of LeBron to take on the Warriors who have added Anthony Davis to the team. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is also the President of the United States.

2028: LeBron and the LeBron clones take on the Warriors again who have added Ben Simmons.

2034: Riley Curry has been added to the Golden State roster.

2050: Kyrie Irving comes back to Cleveland to help the Cavs win a championship.

In just four hours the Bleacher Report video on Facebook already has more than a million views.

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals is tonight, the Warriors are 13-point favorites.

