7-year-old Cleveland boy shot in his living room while sleeping

The Cleveland Police Department said a 7-year-old boy was shot while sleeping on his couch.

Police said around 10:30 a.m. this past Tuesday a shot was fired into a house in the area of East 123rd Street and Harvard Avenue.

Investigators said he was hit in the elbow.

Authorities said the boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

