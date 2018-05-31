How can Cleveland defeat the Golden State Warriors?

LeBron James is still the best player in the NBA. (Source AP Images)

It all begins tonight.

The Golden State Warriors play against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth year in a row for the NBA championship.



The odds may be against Cleveland



But we've seen the team get past that before.

The Cavs are 12.5 underdog for Game 1.

"This team has been underrated all season long. Everyone has been underrating and I think we can come back and win. Anything can happen when you have LeBron James on your team," Ann Millette said.

Millette has been cheering on the team for 50 years.

