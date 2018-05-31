It's International Dinosaur Day and Cleveland has a one of a kind

It's Dinosaur Day June 1, can you say Haplocanthosaurus delfsi?

In 1954 two high school students from Cleveland and an undergraduate student discovered the one-of-a-kind fossil after attending a paleontology course near Garden Park, Colorado. The trio had found the most complete skeleton of a Haplocanthosaurus delfsi that had ever been found.

"This is the only mounted skeleton of this dinosaur anywhere in the world," Cleveland Museum of Natural History fossil preparer Lee Hall said. "In fact, it's the only skeleton complete enough to put on display."

The dinosaur is 60% completed, the rest of the skeleton being casts. But the head, well that's still an educated guest. Because the giant beast's head is attached with just a few bones, the head may have been washed away in the river bed where the original skeleton was located.

