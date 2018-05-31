Cleveland Metroparks rolls out eco-friendly mini-bus for local wildlife tour

It's where city meets nature, right on the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

"This is such a neat place, this juxtaposition of Downtown Cleveland, we're in this industrial valley and yet there's a great blue heron over there, there's nesting Canada geese, migrating birds in using this corridor," said Wendy Weirich, director of outdoor experiences for the Cleveland Metroparks.

And now, more people will be able to see it.

Cleveland Metroparks is introducing an electric cart that will roll around and give Towpath Trail tours.

It's wheelchair accessible and can fit up to 10 people.

The advantage? The cart will do the heavy lifting if you're unable to.

"It's a flat trail so the fact that it's accessible once you get down here, it's really an easy trail. there's no hills, there's not elevation. that's a lovely thing for a lot of people," said Weirich.

Scores of people make their way from across the country to get here to the Towpath. Weirich says it's the kind of place everyone should experience.

"This is an amazing resource. We want everybody to have access to this place this juxtaposition of nature in the city. We want this to be accessible to everybody."

You can call ahead to reserve the Towpath cart for special occasions or catch one of their scheduled monthly tours by clicking here.

