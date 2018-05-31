Cleveland Metroparks protecting visitors with undercover police, ranger units

Whether you are visiting, running or catching some rays, the Cleveland Metroparks are a fun place to hang out.

“We go to Edgewater a lot. It’s always a fun place to go on a nice day,” said Rachel Ontko, from Broadview Heights.

Metroparks rangers want to make sure while you are at the parks you have fun, and don’t have to worry about safety.

"We employ plain clothes detectives throughout the park district. We also have a variety of specialized divisions like the mounted unit, the canine unit,” said MetroParks Ranger, Captain Victor McDowell.

While park goers said they usually feel safe, they appreciate the fact that someone’s there just in case.

“There’s crime everywhere. It’s nice to have someone visually if you need something,” Ontko said.

