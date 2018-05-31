Street racer reached 100 mph when he struck, killed Ohio mother and 2-year-old: Tampa Police

Cameron Herrin, 18, faces multiple charges after he allegedly killed an Ohio mom and her 2-year-old daughter. (Source: Tampa, Fla. Police)

Jessica Reisinger's daughter, Lillia, age 2, died Thursday after she and her mother were struck by a drag racing teen Wednesday in Tampa, Fla. (Source: Facebook)

The driver accused of striking and killing a mother and her 2-year-old daughter in Tampa, Fla. last week was going 102 miles per hour leading up to the tragic collision, according to court documents.

Tampa Police said 18-year-old Cameron Herrin and 17-year-old John Barrineau were drag racing when Herrin's Ford Mustang struck Jessica Reisinger, 24, and her daughter, Lillia Raubernolt--who was in a stroller.

Reisinger, of Jeromesville, Ohio, was visiting relatives prior to the accident.

Following the fatal crash, police obtained digital evidence that showed the Mustang was speeding at 102 mph before Herrin slammed on the brakes and plowed into the young mother and her child.

Herrin faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

He bonded out and was released from the Hillsborough County Jail on Saturday.

Reisinger, who was listed as Jessica Raubenolt on her Facebook page, graduated from Kent State University and Kenston High School.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.